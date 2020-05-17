Hockey India Donates Rs 1 Crore Again To "PM Cares Fund" To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

After contributing Rs 1 Crore to "PM Care Funds" last month, Hockey India has donated a similar amount of Rs 10 million on Saturday to fight COVID 19 pandemic.

Hockey India donates Rs 1 crore again to PM-CARES fund

Republic TV accessed the cheque, receipt dated 16th May, 2020 for Rs 100.00 Lacs/Rs 1.00 Crore, donated towards "PM CARES Fund" by Hockey India (Member -- Indian Olympic Association) to fight COVID 19 Pandemic.

Hockey India on April 4 had donated Rs 75 lakhs towards the PM-CARES Fund to take its total contribution to Rs 1 crore last after their earlier donation of Rs 25 lakhs towards the cause on April 1. The decision to donate an additional Rs 1 crore was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board.

"In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. "Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever way we can," Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad had said in a statement. Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh had agreed with Mushtaq' views. "Hockey India has always believed in helping those in need and I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs 1.00 crore towards the PM Cares Fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of this pandemic, it was important for us to step up keeping in mind the interest of the nation," he added.

Image credits: PTI