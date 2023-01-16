Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After India Vs England Ends 0-0

After winning the first match against Spain, the Indian hockey team ended their second match against Great Britain 0-0. In the match being played at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, both teams created several chances to score from the beginning but both teams failed to convert.

After the match, where both the teams have 4-4 points, Britain is at the number one position with a better goal difference while India on the other hand is in second position. Spain, who beat bottom-of-the-table Wales 5-1, are third in the table.



Hosts India made a composed start to the match but as the first quarter wore on, Britain created several dangerous chances to score and won several penalty corners. India's defense also played well and did not allow Britain to convert a single penalty corner into a goal.

While India won one penalty corner in the first quarter, Britain won five.

The Indian defense was on its toes for the first 10 minutes of the second quarter as Britain came very close to scoring but the last five of the quarter went in India's favour. In the last five minutes of the quarter, India created several chances but failed to convert.

British goalkeeper Oliver Payne made two fine saves from Hardik Singh and Akashdeep Singh while Manpreet Singh was just inches away from striking on the counter. Despite creating so many chances in the second quarter, the score of both teams remained 0-0 till halftime.

At the beginning of the third quarter, too many chances were created by both sides especially Hardik Singh also came close to scoring but Payne made a fine save.

Beginning of the last quarter when both the teams were playing with the aim of winning the match, efforts were being made from both sides but all the efforts failed and the match ended 0-0.

Let's have a look at the points tables:

Pool A

Pool B

Pool C

Pool D

Position Team Played Won Lost Draw Points GF GA GD 1 Britain 2 1 0 1 4 5 0 5 2 India 2 1 0 1 4 2 0 2 3 Spain 2 1 1 0 3 5 3 2 4 Wales 2 0 2 0 0 1 10 -9

India's next match is against Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar who have already conceded 10 goals in their first two matches.