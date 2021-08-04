India At Tokyo Olympics: On August 5, Men's Hockey Team & Vinesh Phogat In Action

Team India's quest for another medal at the Tokyo Olympics will resume on day 14 with wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia, and the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Team India at Tokyo Olympics on August 5 has the chance to win at least three medals. While wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will play the final in Men's 57kg, Indian Men's Hockey Team and Wrestler Deepak Punia will play for bronze. Apart from them, India has high hope from wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she will be opening her Tokyo Olympics campaign on Thursday in the women's 53kg freestyle event.

Talking about India's performance at Tokyo Olympics on August 4, the Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics as the Rani Rampal-led squad was defeated by Argentina 2-1. India went on to take an early lead in the match as Gurjit Kaur registered a goal through a penalty corner in the second minute of the first quarter. There were no more goals in the first quarter and India held on to its lead after the first 15 minutes. However, Argentina went on to win the match by 2-1.

India's start at Tokyo 2020 on August 4 was sensational as Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Olympics in some style. Chopra was placed in Group A and had to achieve the qualification mark of 83.50 to progress to the next round. Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt. With medals at stake, check out India at Tokyo Olympics on August 5 schedule:

Here is India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on August 5