India Vs Australia Women's Quarter Finals - Head To Head Stats, Form Guide And Full Squad

The Indian women's hockey team will lock horns with three-time Olympic gold medallist Australia in the second of the quarter-final matches of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The India vs Australia women's hockey quarter-finals is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 AM IST on August 2. The winner of the quarter-final will progress to the semi-finals to play the winner of world number three Germany and world number two Argentina. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, here is a look at how the teams reached the semis.

India vs Australia head to head stats and form guide

The Indian women's hockey team (ranked 10) arrive into the quarter-finals after finishing fourth in Group A standings. On the other hand, Australia (ranked 4) topped Group B standings after winning all five of their matches. The Australians scored 13 goals and astonishingly conceded just one goal.

However, things have not been so easy for the Indian women's hockey team who had to qualify the hard way. The Rani Rampal-led side won only two games and lost three out of their five matches. As a result, they had to wait for Great Britain to beat Ireland to ensure their qualification. Rani Rampal, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya (who scored a hattrick against South Africa) have been amongst the goalscorers for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With India having conceded 14 goals, it will be a daunting task to beat the mighty Australians. The Australians have scored the joint-second highest number of goals in the group stages, behind only the Netherlands. Moreover, India's coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the pressure will be on overwhelming favourites Australia to beat his side.

India vs Australia Quarter-Finals squads

Team India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya. Alternate players: Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo

Team Australia: Emily Chalker, Edwina Bone, Jane-Anne Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch, Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Georgia Wilson, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor and Mariah Williams. Alternate players: Greta Hayes, Madison Fitzpatrick