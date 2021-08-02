India Vs Belgium Hockey Semi-final: Check Head To Head Stats, Form Guide And Full Squad

The Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with world number two Belgium in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday. The India vs Belgium hockey semi-final is scheduled to commence live at 7:00 AM IST on August 3. The winner of the semi-final will face the winner of Australia vs Germany hockey semi-final for the coveted gold medal on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here is a look at how the teams reached the semis.

India vs Belgium hockey form guide

The Indian men's hockey team (ranked third) arrived at the semi-finals on the back of a dominating 3-1 victory over Great Britain in the quarter-finals. As a result, the Manpreet Singh led side reached the semi-finals of the hockey tournament at an Olympics event for the first time since 1972. On the other hand, Belgium (ranked second) arrive into the semis after defeating Spain by the same scoreline. Both teams have been utterly dominant throughout the tournament as India finished second in the Group A standings with just one defeat while Belgium finished at the top of the Group B standings with just one draw.

India vs Belgium hockey head to head record

In terms of recent India vs Belgium hockey head to head record, Team India has the better record in the last five matches between the two sides. The men in blue have won four matches against Belgium with the fifth match ending in a defeat. However, the last time the two sides met at an Olympics event, Belgium emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

India vs Belgium squads

Team India: Manpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Varun Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Team Belgium: Felix Denayer (captain), Vincent Vanasch, Arthur Van Doren, John-john Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sebastien Dockier, Cedric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Loick Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon