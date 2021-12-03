India Vs Germany Live Stream: How To Watch Hockey Junior World Cup Semis On TV & Online

The India Junior Men’s Hockey Team is up against Germany in the semi-final of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, scheduled to get underway at the Kalinga Stadium. Defending champions India confirmed their semi-final berth after defeating Belgium 1-0 on December 1, while the most successful side in the history of the tournament - Germany, reached the semi-finals after beating Spain 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after finishing the match 2-2.

Taking on Germany will be India's biggest challenge so far in the tournament, as Germany will be motivated by their unbeaten run in the group phase, along with their quarterfinal win. India meanwhile started their campaign by losing 4-5 to France, before winning 13-1 against Canada in Pool B and finishing second in the group behind France.

How to watch India vs Germany, Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 semi-final match?

Hockey fans in India can enjoy the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semi-final match between India and Germany by tuning in to the live broadcast of Star Sports Network. The broadcast would be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. At the same time, hockey fans in India and Europe can also get live updates of the match on Hockey India website. The match is scheduled to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bengaluru at 7.30 p.m. IST.

Today, we unite as one 🇮🇳💪



Indian Colts take on Germany in the Semi-Finals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 🏆



🏟️ - Kalinga Stadium

🕢 - 7:30 PM

📺 - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars pic.twitter.com/RBHqHMy2bc — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 3, 2021

The third clash between Germany and India in the semi-final of the Junior Hockey World Cup

Germany are the most successful side in the tournament as they have won the world cup title six times in the past. At the same time, India have earned the crowned two times in the past in 2001 and 2016. This would be the third time both teams clash against eachother in a semifinal of the Junior Hockey World Cup, but India emerged victorious on both occasions, with a 3-2 victory over Germany in 2001 before a 4-3 defeat in the extra time in 1997. Meanwhile heading into the match, Sanjay and Shardanand Tiwari will be the key players from the Indian team to look out for.

