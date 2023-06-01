India Vs Pakistan, Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Final

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: India is set to face Pakistan in the Hockey Junior Asia Cup as the dfending champions India will be facing its arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023. Both the teams have performed brilliant in this tournament. India is the defending champion of this edition and both teams have been equally dominant, registering big wins in the Pool stages. Now it comes down to the game for which 10 teams competed during the league stage.

Here is everything you need to know about about India vs Pakistan final in the Hockey Junior Asia Cup:

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming:When is the IND vs PAK Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final?

The IND vs PAK Final will be played on June 1, 2023

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: At what time does IND vs PAK Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final?

The IND vs PAK Final will begin at 9:30 PM.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where is the IND vs PAK Final match being played?

The IND vs PAK Final will be played at the Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where can you watch IND vs PAK Final on TV in India?

There is no telecast for IND vs PAK Hockey Final match.

Hockey Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: Where can you watch IND vs PAK Hockey Final online in India?

One can watch the IND vs PAK Hockey Final online on watch.hockey.

Both India and Pakistan are undefeated in the tournament so far. However today one team will remain undefeated. They have destroyed the opponent's sides. Strangely, both of the bitter rivals were assigned to the same Pool A. India first crushed Chinese Taipei by an 18-0 score before defeating Japan 3-1. After a 1-1 draw between India and Pakistan, India destroyed Thailand 17-0.

India then went on to defeat the Republic of Korea by 9-1, whereas Pakistan beat Malaysia by 6-2. Both teams will be facing each other for the 4th time in the finals of this competition. The India vs Pakistan is one of the most awaited games in hockey.