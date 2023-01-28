Last Updated:

India Vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Win 5-2, Finish Joint-ninth

The Indian men's team played South Africa in a classification match after registering a thumping 8-0 victory over Japan in their previous classification game. India beat SA 5-2 to finish joint-9th. The match took place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela Follow Republic World to track all the live updates and scores of the India vs South Africa clash.

Hockey World Cup 2023

20:49 IST, January 28th 2023
India beat South Africa 5-2

India produced a dominant display against South Africa as they registered an outstanding 5-2 victory.

20:35 IST, January 28th 2023
South Africa get one goal back

After a long period of India's dominance, South Africa get a goal back to make it 4-1.

19:28 IST, January 28th 2023
Harmanpreet gives India 2-0 lead

Harmanpreet helps India execute an outstanding penalty corner to take a 2-0 lead.

19:19 IST, January 28th 2023
Abhishek gives India early lead in classification match

It does not take long for India to take the lead in the classification match against South Africa as Abhishek puts the ball in the back of the net inside the first six minutes.

19:14 IST, January 28th 2023
18:52 IST, January 28th 2023
18:38 IST, January 28th 2023
India vs South Africa squads

India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

South Africa: Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok, Anton van Loggerenberg, Taine Paton, Clayton Saker, Trevor de Lora, Dan Sibbald, Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford, Zenani Kraai

18:21 IST, January 28th 2023
Where will India vs South Africa take place?

The India vs South Africa match will take place at the at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

18:18 IST, January 28th 2023
What time will India vs South Africa begin?

The India vs South Africa match will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 28.

