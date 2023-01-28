Quick links:
Image: PTI
India produced a dominant display against South Africa as they registered an outstanding 5-2 victory.
After a long period of India's dominance, South Africa get a goal back to make it 4-1.
Harmanpreet helps India execute an outstanding penalty corner to take a 2-0 lead.
It does not take long for India to take the lead in the classification match against South Africa as Abhishek puts the ball in the back of the net inside the first six minutes.
As for the India vs South Africa live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the Hockey World Cup 2023 matches live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.
India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
South Africa: Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok, Anton van Loggerenberg, Taine Paton, Clayton Saker, Trevor de Lora, Dan Sibbald, Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford, Zenani Kraai
The India vs South Africa match will take place at the at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
The India vs South Africa match will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 28.