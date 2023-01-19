Quick links:
Even though India registered a 4-2 victory over Wales in their third and final Hockey World Cup group stage game, they fail to go above England because of an inferior goal difference.
Both sides will end Q3 on level terms after Gareth Furlong and Jacob Draper helped equalize for Wales.
Despite India's dominance, Wales get one goal back with Gareth Furlong scoring towards the end of the third quarter.
Akashdeep scores to put India 2-0 up against Wales in the third and final group stage match of the Hockey World Cup 2023.
India finally broke the deadlock in the second quarter as a result of a fantastic goal scored by Shamsher Singh.
Congratulations, Shamsher Singh, on reaching 50 international caps today in the Men's World Cup 2023.
Let's hope for more of his magic in the coming days.
Even though India have dominated the match and perhaps created the best chance so far, they have failed to score.
Now for the main event as India takes on Wales in their final match of Pool D.
Indian fans wondering how to watch the FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Hotstar app.
Following England's outstanding 4-0 win against Spain, India will need to beat Wales by a margin of at least seven goals if they are to top the group.
Ahead of the India vs Wales clash, Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey explained how he expects the team to score several goals in this game to progress to the quarter-finals.
Wishing all the best to #TeamIndia. I believe our team will score lots of goal and win this match to secure their place in quarter finals.
Manpreet Singh is hopeful that India can execute penalty corners better against Wales. Read the full story here.
India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard
The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 19.