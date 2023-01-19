Last Updated:

India Vs Wales, Hockey World Cup Highlights: India Beat Wales 4-2 But Fail To Top Group

After a dominating 2-0 win over Spain and a goalless draw against England, the Indian men's hockey team is all set to take on Wales in their third and final group stage match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, January 19. Follow Republic World to track all the live updates and scores of the India vs Wales FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 clash.

India vs Wales

21:04 IST, January 19th 2023
India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to top group

Even though India registered a 4-2 victory over Wales in their third and final Hockey World Cup group stage game, they fail to go above England because of an inferior goal difference.

20:40 IST, January 19th 2023
Jacob Draper equalizes for Wales towards end of Q3

Both sides will end Q3 on level terms after Gareth Furlong and Jacob Draper helped equalize for Wales.

20:36 IST, January 19th 2023
Gareth Furlong scores

Despite India's dominance, Wales get one goal back with Gareth Furlong scoring towards the end of the third quarter.

20:28 IST, January 19th 2023
Akashdeep makes it 2-0

Akashdeep scores to put India 2-0 up against Wales in the third and final group stage match of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

20:00 IST, January 19th 2023
Shamsher Singh puts India 1-0 up against Wales

India finally broke the deadlock in the second quarter as a result of a fantastic goal scored by Shamsher Singh.

 

19:45 IST, January 19th 2023
India create outstanding opportunity but fail to score

Even though India have dominated the match and perhaps created the best chance so far, they have failed to score.

19:39 IST, January 19th 2023
India vs Wales line-ups confirmed

 

19:15 IST, January 19th 2023
Where to watch FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Hotstar app.

18:58 IST, January 19th 2023
India need to defeat Wales by margin of 7 goals to top group

Following England's outstanding 4-0 win against Spain, India will need to beat Wales by a margin of at least seven goals if they are to top the group.

18:34 IST, January 19th 2023
Hockey India president confident team will progress to quarter-finals

Ahead of the India vs Wales clash, Hockey India president Dilip Kumar Tirkey explained how he expects the team to score several goals in this game to progress to the quarter-finals.

 

18:11 IST, January 19th 2023
Manpreet Singh hopes teams can execute penalty corners well against Wales

Manpreet Singh is hopeful that India can execute penalty corners better against Wales. Read the full story here.

17:53 IST, January 19th 2023
India vs Wales squads

India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard

17:49 IST, January 19th 2023
Where will India vs Wales take place?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

17:49 IST, January 19th 2023
What time will India vs Wales begin?

The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 clash will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 19.

