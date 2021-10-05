Indian Hockey Team Pulls Out Of 2022 Commonwealth Games Citing UK's 10-day Quarantine Norm

In a massive development, the Indian Hockey Team on Tuesday pulled out of the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 reportedly citing COVID concerns and the UK govt's mandatory 10-day quarantine. India's move to pull out of the Commonwealth Games comes amid the Boris Johnson-led government travel advisory which considers Indians travelling to UK 'unvaccinated' even if they were double jabbed. As per reports, the decision of the Indian Hockey Team to pull out of the Birmingham 2022 came a day after England withdrew from this year's FIH Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar citing the 10-day quarantine rule imposed by India.

England Hockey has informed the FIH of its decision to unfortunately withdraw from the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup



With a number of COVID-related concerns & player + staff wellbeing in mind, it's untenable for the team to participate



In September, PTI reported that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra in a meeting with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General Sandip Pradhan, conveyed that the Indian Hockey Teams are likely to withdraw from the upcoming Commonwealth Games in 2022. This step is being taken by the authorities to ensure that the teams are at their peak form during the Asian Games 2022, which serves as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Asian Games are scheduled to take place 35 days after the Commonwealth games end. Birmingham 2020 is slated to take place from 28 July 2022, while the Asian Games is slated to take place from September 10, 2022.

India mandates 10-day COVID quarantine for British nationals

India on Friday mandated that irrespective of Covid vaccination status, British nationals arriving from the United Kingdom will have to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine. The new travel advisory will be applicable from October 4. According to the advisory, all British nationals coming to India will have to take the RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel. They also have to take a COVID test on arrival in India and a final COVID test 8 days after arrival. India's reciprocal action was in response to UK's vaccine racism.

Birmingham 2022

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete across 11 spectacular days of sport. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men. The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament will take place at the Edgbaston Stadium, with tickets set to go on sale later this year.

