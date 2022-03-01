International Hockey Federation Excludes Russia From Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

After various sports organisations, including FIFA and F1 took action against Russian athletes for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has also decided to exclude Russia from competing at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, which will take place from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Tuesday, March 1, marked the sixth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow showing no signs of calling off their offensive. The Russian army carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin called for a 'special military operation' against Kyiv on February 24.

International Hockey Federation excludes Russia from World Cup

After receiving IOC's recommendation to ban Russian athletes and officials from competing in international competitions, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation decided to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. Their complete statement is given below:

"Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Earlier this week, FIH had expressed its full solidarity to the members of Ukraine’s hockey community at this terrible time. FIH is in regular contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is doing its utmost to offer any support it can, in the hope that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. FIH expresses its strong hope for a peaceful resolution rapidly."

FIH Statement on the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup.



More details on the link below. — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) March 1, 2022

IOC urges sporting federations to exclude Russia from competitions

The decision from the International Hockey Federation came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended on Monday that all international competitions exclude Russians from taking part due to President Vladimir Putin's shocking decision to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

IOC Executive Board recommends no participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officialshttps://t.co/XZyLIi11XR — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) February 28, 2022

Other sports have also taken action against Russia as, for example, both UEFA and FIFA have decided to ban Russian clubs and the national team from competing in any events sanctioned by them. Meanwhile, F1 has also cancelled the Russian GP that was scheduled to take place in September.