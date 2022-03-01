Last Updated:

International Hockey Federation Excludes Russia From Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

The FIH has decided to exclude Russia from competing at the upcoming Hockey Women's Junior World Cup that will take place from April 1 to 12 in South Africa.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
FIH excludes Russia

Image: AP/PTI


After various sports organisations, including FIFA and F1 took action against Russian athletes for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has also decided to exclude Russia from competing at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, which will take place from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Tuesday, March 1, marked the sixth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow showing no signs of calling off their offensive. The Russian army carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin called for a 'special military operation' against Kyiv on February 24.

International Hockey Federation excludes Russia from World Cup

After receiving IOC's recommendation to ban Russian athletes and officials from competing in international competitions, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation decided to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. Their complete statement is given below:

READ | FIH Pro League: Savita Punia to lead Indian women's hockey team in Rani Rampal's absence

"Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Earlier this week, FIH had expressed its full solidarity to the members of Ukraine’s hockey community at this terrible time.

FIH is in regular contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is doing its utmost to offer any support it can, in the hope that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. FIH expresses its strong hope for a peaceful resolution rapidly."

IOC urges sporting federations to exclude Russia from competitions

The decision from the International Hockey Federation came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended on Monday that all international competitions exclude Russians from taking part due to President Vladimir Putin's shocking decision to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Other sports have also taken action against Russia as, for example, both UEFA and FIFA have decided to ban Russian clubs and the national team from competing in any events sanctioned by them. Meanwhile, F1 has also cancelled the Russian GP that was scheduled to take place in September. 

READ | Men's hockey team coach Graham Reid meets IOA chief Narinder Batra
READ | FIH Pro League: Indian men's hockey team loses 3-5 to Spain to suffer second defeat
READ | Hockey: PR Sreejesh achieves huge milestone of completing 250 international caps for India
Tags: FIH, International Hockey Federation, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND