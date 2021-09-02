PR Sreejesh Feels India Has Great Potential; Opines On Goalkeeper Of The Year Nomination

Indian Men's Hockey Team and Tokyo Olympics 2020 hero PR Sreejesh has been nominated for the FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award. The goalkeeper put in some great performances between the goalposts and made some vital saves as India historic clinched a historic Olympic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Speaking about the nomination, the player said, "It feels amazing when your efforts and hard work is recognized. It's a huge honour for me to be nominated for the award. This nomination is not only for my own performance, but the team's performance as a whole in the last year. We have played some excellent hockey and I would like to thank my teammates for their support throughout my career."

The player also spoke about the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics and said, while it was a major achievement, it is time to move ahead and work on bringing further laurels for the country. "We are not done yet. Yes, winning an Olympic medal is a huge achievement for us, however, we have the potential to do even better in the future. We will continue to work hard in the coming months to ensure that we are evolving and growing as a team. We will set fresh goals for ourselves and try our level best to achieve all our targets." he said.

What next for the Indian Men's Hockey Team?

The Indian men’s hockey team’s focus has shifted from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the Asian Champions Trophy which is scheduled to happen between October 1 to October 9 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The tournament will feature Asia’s top-six teams (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea) playing in a round-robin format and will see the top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

Indian domestic Hockey season to commence from next month

The Indian hockey domestic season is set to commence with the India Sub-junior Men's National Championship scheduled from October 4 to October 13 and will be followed by the Junior National Championship from October 18 to October 27. Both the tours are scheduled to take place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

