Tokyo Olympics: India Women’s Hockey Team Defeats Ireland 1-0, Stays Alive In QF Race

Indian Women’s Hockey Team have kept the hopes of an Olympic quarterfinal berth alive as Navneet Kaur ensured the victory with a late winner in a 1-0 victory over the Irish women. This was a must-win fixture for the Indians, a game which they totally dominated. After being frustrated by heroic defensive efforts by the Irish goalkeeper Ayeisha Mcferran throughout the game, the nerves were finally settled in the 57th minute when Navneet finally beat the keeper.

There were worries that India would rue the missed chances as the women in blue had 14 penalty corners and failed to take advantage of them. Indian skipper Rani Rampal created the opportunity as she cut onto her weak from the right flank and flashed a dangerous cross across the goal. Navneet carefully tapped and ensured the victory. Now, India must win their final Pool A fixture against the South African team. If they win the penultimate fixture, they still will not qualify if Great Britain fails to win against Ireland.

Even though India dominated, Ireland held tight

India dominated the first two quarters well and reached Ireland’s circle on numerous occasions. The attackers failed to convert the chances and India failed to take advantage of the ten penalty corners they had accumulated in the first two quarters. Mcferran came clutch with many crucial saves, at times the only difference between the two teams. Ireland tried to attack India on counters and dominated in the early second quarter. Ireland was not dangerous in their chance creation and their only two shots were saved by the onrushing keeper Savita.

Later in the game, Sharmila Devi went on an amazing solo run that started from the midfield and she entered the circle. She changed her body position and struck a magnificent shot that was miraculously kept out by McFerran. When India received their 14th penalty corner, the coach Sjoerd Marijne had hoped for a better execution but the attackers again failed to effectively take a shot on target. However, despite various shortcomings and lack of luck, the Indian team is one step away from securing a quarter-final spot.

