Haryana Steelers Unveil New Logo Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Image: @HaryanaSteelers/Twitter
The Haryana Steelers have announced a change in their logo ahead of the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) which is scheduled to start on December 22. The new logo features Bhima wielding a giant mace over his shoulder which is meant to exemplify the Harayana Steelers' strength and resilience.
ईब नए अवतार में म मिलेंगे थारे हरियाणा स्टीलर्स। तो हो जाओ तयार, तगाजे त होगी थारे त मुलाकात , आ लिए सं हरियाणवी फौलाद, हरियाणवी छोरे, धाकड़ छोरे।— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) November 1, 2021
नया दौर, नयी शुरुआत#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys @ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/wEbuoHT2Xb
इस हरियाणा दिवस, थारे धाकड़ छोरे नए दौर और नए हरियाणा स्टीलर्सस के लिए तैयार से 🔵#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys pic.twitter.com/VfNG1HziuX— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 31, 2021
Olympic gold medalist Sakshi Malik, who is from Haryana, showed her support for the team's new logo. He has always spoken highly of her home state and said that Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. As quoted by ANI, Sakshi said, "Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. It is always an honour to represent the state every time I step onto the mat. I am delighted to support the Haryana Steelers as they similarly strive to make Haryana proud in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League."
The Haryana Steelers acquired Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada and Rajesh Gurjar at the PKL Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31, 2021.
The Steelers retained four players for the PKL season 8 which comprised of the Elite retained player was Vikash Kandola, Raider. Of the existing new young players retianed for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League were Vinay, Raider, Vikas Chillar, Raider and Chand Singh, Defender.
The PKL is expected to start on Deceber 22 and will be braoacast live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.