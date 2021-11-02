Haryana Steelers Unveil New Logo Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

The Haryana Steelers have announced a change in their logo ahead of the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) which is scheduled to start on December 22. The new logo features Bhima wielding a giant mace over his shoulder which is meant to exemplify the Harayana Steelers' strength and resilience.

Sakshi Malik shows support for new logo

Olympic gold medalist Sakshi Malik, who is from Haryana, showed her support for the team's new logo. He has always spoken highly of her home state and said that Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. As quoted by ANI, Sakshi said, "Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. It is always an honour to represent the state every time I step onto the mat. I am delighted to support the Haryana Steelers as they similarly strive to make Haryana proud in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League."

Haryana Steelers' auction and retained players

The Haryana Steelers acquired Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada and Rajesh Gurjar at the PKL Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31, 2021.

The Steelers retained four players for the PKL season 8 which comprised of the Elite retained player was Vikash Kandola, Raider. Of the existing new young players retianed for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League were Vinay, Raider, Vikas Chillar, Raider and Chand Singh, Defender.

The PKL is expected to start on Deceber 22 and will be braoacast live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2021

Rohit Gulia Raider Rs. 83L

Vikash Khandola Raider Retained

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder Rs. 55L

Ravi Kumar Defender Rs. 27.5L

Surender Nada Defender Rs. 20L

Vikas Jaglan All-Rounder Rs. 20L

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Rs. 13.20L

Vinay Raider Retained

Vikas Chillar Raider Retained

Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-rounder Rs. 12.10L

Chand Singh Defender Retained

Rajesh Gurjar Defender Rs. 10L

Ajay Ghanghas All-rounder Rs. 10L

Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Image: Twitter/@HaryanaSteelers