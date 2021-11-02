Last Updated:

Haryana Steelers Unveil New Logo Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Haryana Steelers have announced a change in their logo ahead of the eighth season of the Kabaddi League which is scheduled to start on December 22.

The Haryana Steelers have announced a change in their logo ahead of the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) which is scheduled to start on December 22. The new logo features Bhima wielding a giant mace over his shoulder which is meant to exemplify the Harayana Steelers' strength and resilience.

Sakshi Malik shows support for new logo

Olympic gold medalist Sakshi Malik, who is from Haryana, showed her support for the team's new logo. He has always spoken highly of her home state and said that Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. As quoted by ANI, Sakshi said, "Haryana has a rich legacy of producing some of the country's top sporting talent. It is always an honour to represent the state every time I step onto the mat. I am delighted to support the Haryana Steelers as they similarly strive to make Haryana proud in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League."

Haryana Steelers' auction and retained players

The Haryana Steelers acquired Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Rajesh Narwal, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Vikas Jaglan, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada and Rajesh Gurjar at the PKL Auction 2021 which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31, 2021.

The Steelers retained four players for the PKL season 8 which comprised of the Elite retained player was Vikash Kandola, Raider. Of the existing new young players retianed for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League were Vinay, Raider, Vikas Chillar, Raider and Chand Singh, Defender.

The PKL is expected to start on Deceber 22 and will be braoacast live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2021

  • Rohit Gulia Raider Rs. 83L
  • Vikash Khandola Raider Retained
  • Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All-Rounder Rs. 55L
  • Ravi Kumar Defender Rs. 27.5L
  • Surender Nada Defender Rs. 20L
  • Vikas Jaglan All-Rounder Rs. 20L
  • Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Rs. 13.20L
  • Vinay Raider Retained
  • Vikas Chillar Raider Retained
  • Hamid Mirzaei Nader All-rounder Rs. 12.10L
  • Chand Singh Defender Retained
  • Rajesh Gurjar Defender Rs. 10L
  • Ajay Ghanghas All-rounder Rs. 10L
  • Rajesh Narwal All-Rounder Rs. 10L

