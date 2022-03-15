Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Rubbishes Post Claiming Group Was Behind Kabaddi Player's Death

Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday during a Kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village in Punjab's Jalandhar. As per reports, the Kabaddi player was shot dead by four unidentified youths during a Kabaddi match.

According to police, one of Sandeep's friends also sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Sandeep Nangal had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his head and was taken to a hospital by a few friends. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

Meanwhile, a poster of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, claiming the responsibility for the murder of Sandeep Nangal is going viral on social media, PTC News reported.

Lawrence Bishnoi group denies hand in Kabaddi player's murder

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has rubbished the posters denying the group's hand in Nangal's murder. Anmol took to social media and posted a message with a screenshot of the claims. He wrote that the claim for Sandeep Nangal's death by the Lawrence group is been done by someone to gain popularity.

As per reports, the incident took place between 6:15 PM to 6:30 PM while Sandeep was awaiting to participate in a match alongside his teammates. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where the shooters can be seen near some trees, firing shots at someone. As the crowd ran for cover after the open fire, the suspects fled the scene, while the tournament was halted midway.

Who is Sandeep Nangal? A look at Kabaddi player's career

Sandeep Nangal was the former captain of the Indian kabaddi team in the circle-style format of the game and was also the president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation and Shahkot Lions Kabaddi Cup. Sandeep was known for playing major Kabaddi leagues across the world in the UK, US, New Zealand, and Australia, alongside his time with the Indian national team.

He also played for the Shahkot Lions team and was working to eradicate drug abuse through the means of sports. He started his journey in the sport back in 2006, with the Vaccuar Kabaddi Club and earned many major achievements as a sportsperson.