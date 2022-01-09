PKL 2021-22: BLR Vs UP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

After a convincing 38-31 victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game, the Bengaluru Bulls will be buzzing with confidence when they face UP Yoddha in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Yoddha will head into this game on the back of a disappointing 37-33 defeat against last season's runner-ups Dabang Delhi K.C. While the Bulls will hope to continue their winning run to return to the top of the PKL standings, 10th placed Yoddha will hope for a win to move up the table.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha game and our BLR vs UP Dream11 prediction.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Rohit Tomar.

BLR vs UP Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Singh, Sumit

All-rounders: Shubham Kumar

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Surender Gill, Chandran Ranjit

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: BLR vs UP fantasy tips

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will undoubtedly be a top pick that must be present in all Dream11 teams owing to his star-studded raiding abilities. Pawan picked up 18 points in his previous game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with 13 coming from raids, one from a tackle and four from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The BLR vs UP Dream11 prediction and BLR vs UP fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)