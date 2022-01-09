PKL 2021-22: PUN Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

After a disappointing 31-26 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game, Puneri Paltan will now take on last season's champions Bengal Warriors in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

Similarly, the Warriors also head into this game on the back of a 41-37 defeat against the Haryana Steelers. With both teams having lost their previous games, they would each want to return to winning ways to keep pace with the rest of the league. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors game and our PUN vs BEN Dream11 prediction.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala.

Pro Kabaddi League: PUN vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Sachin Vittala, Amit Nirwal, Abozar Mighani

All-rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Maninder Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

When you realise all the top 5️⃣ teams in the points table are undefeated in their last five fixtures! 🤯



Take a look at the updated points table after Match 42 of #SuperhitPanga 🎉



Which team would you want to see at the 🔝 next week?#UPvDEL #MUMvTT #GGvPAT pic.twitter.com/nvuNOzfbsy — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 8, 2022

PKL: PUN vs BEN fantasy tips

Even though Bengal Warriors failed to win their last game against the Haryana Steelers, captain Maninder Singh and star all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh are still crucial players that must be present in all Dream11 teams. Maninder picked up a total of 14 points, with five coming from raids and nine from bonuses. Meanwhile, Nabibaksh picked up nine points, with three coming from raids, two from tackles and four from bonuses.

How to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the PKL live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all games on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

(Disclaimer: The PUN vs BEN Dream11 prediction and PUN vs BEN fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)