PKL 2022 Eliminator: UP Vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, Live Stream, Fantasy Tips & Team News

Eliminator one of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League will see UP Yoddha take on Puneri Paltan on February 21 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

UP Yoddha finished 3rd in the league table with 68 points from 22 matches, with 10 wins, nine losses and three draws. The Puneri Paltan on the other hand finished 6th with 66 points with 12 wins, nine losses and one draw. The game will see the winner progress to the semi-finals while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Ahead of the PKL 2022 Eliminators, here is a look at our probable seven for the UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan fixture and our UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction.

PKL 2022 Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Eliminator 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Gill, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh



Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: UP vs PUN fantasy tips

Team: Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sombir, Shubham Kumar, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Mohit Goyat

Pro Kabaddi League Eliminator one: Player to watch out for

Pardeep Narwal: Pardeep has been one of the most important players for UP Yoddha's in their run this tournament. The player featured in the Dream Team on nine occasions.

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs PUN Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The UP vs PUN Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UP vs PUN fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

Image: @Pro_Kabbaddi Twitter