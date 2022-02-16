PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Stream And More

Match number 122 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will witness Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas on February 16 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the encounter, Bengal Warriors find themselves placed 11th among the 12 teams in the points table having won five, losing ten, and drawing three of their 20 games. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are only slightly better placed at 10th in the points table having won eight, drawn six and lost nine of their 20 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture and our BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 122, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Vishal Mane, Amit Nirwal

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Himanshu, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction: BEN vs TAM fantasy tips

Team: Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Himanshu, Mohit, Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibaksh

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Ran Singh

Pro Kabaddi League Match 122: Player to watch out for

Maninder Singh: Maninder Singh is definitely a key player to watch out for in this fixture between BEN and TAM. The raider will look to lead his team to victory.

Pro Kabaddi League: BEN vs TAM Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The BEN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs TAM fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

Image: PKL/ Twitter/ Tamil Thalaivas