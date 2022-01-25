PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: HAR Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 36-35 victory over UP Yoddha in their previous game, the Haryana Steelers will now take on rock-bottom Telegu Titans in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Tuesday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 25.

On the other hand, the Titans head into this clash on the back of another disappointing defeat. The inexperienced side, who is currently lacking star raider Siddharth Desai, lost 36-31 to the Bengaluru Bulls. While the Steelers will be looking to continue their winning run, with a chance to potentially move up to second with a victory, the Titans will be looking to get only their second win of the season.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Haryana Steelers vs Telegu Titans game and our HAR vs TEL Dream11 predictions for the same.

Haryana Steelers vs Telegu Titans predicted starting line-up

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Telegu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Siddharth Desai, T Adarsh, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola.

Pro Kabaddi League: HAR vs TEL Dream11 predictions

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada

All-rounders: Mohit, T Adarsh

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Siddharth Desai, Rajnish

Captain: Siddharth Desai

Vice-captain: Vikash Kandola

HAR vs TEL fantasy tips

With Siddharth Desai expected to return to the mat, the Telegu Titans raider is undoubtedly a player that must be tracked by everyone considering to make a Dream11 team. Desai has picked up 35 points in just three matches this season, including two Super 10s

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

