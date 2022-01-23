PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: UP Vs HAR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a 40-36 victory over reigning Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Bengal Warriors in their previous game, UP Yoddha will next take on the Haryana Steelers on Sunday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 23.

On the other hand, the Steelers head into this clash on the back of a nail-biting 36-33 victory over last season's finalists Dabang Delhi. While the Yoddha will be hoping to win this game to go at the top of the PKL standings, the Steelers will be hoping for a victory to keep pace with the rest of the league.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers game and our UP vs HAR Dream11 prediction for the same.

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers predicted starting line-up

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar.

Haryana Steelers: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Pro Kabaddi League: UP vs HAR Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar

All-rounders: Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Vikash Kandola, Surender Gill

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Vikash Kandola

UP vs HAR fantasy tips

Even though Pardeep Narwal has struggled to replicate his staggering form of previous seasons, the star UP Yoddha raider seems to be rediscovering his best in recent weeks. Pardeep picked up nine raid points in his previous game against reigning champions Bengal Warriors.

At the top never gone down, Dabangs remain unmatched after triple #SuperhitPanga 😎@umumba and @PuneriPaltan clinch crucial victories tonight to make the playoffs race more exciting 🤩#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/1enYQMti49 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 22, 2022

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

