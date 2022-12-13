Last Updated:

PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings Before Playoff Matches

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season has reached the business end of the tournament as it is now time for the playoffs, beginning December 13.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
PKL Points Table 2022

Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague


The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season has reached the business end of the tournament as it is now time for the playoffs. Six teams - Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers - have qualified for the playoffs that begin on December 13. Ahead of the playoffs, here is a look at the PKL points table 2022, the top raider and the top defender in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

PKL points table 2022 ahead of playoffs

Position Team Games played Wins Losses Draws PD

Points
1 Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 15 6 1 174

82
2 Puneri Paltan 22 14 6 2 66

80
3 Bengaluru Bulls 22 13 8 1 39

74
4 UP Yoddhas 22 12 8 2 42

71
5 Tamil Thalaivas 22 10 8 4 5

66
6 Dabang Delhi 22 10 10 2 17

63
7 Haryana Steelers 22 10 10 2 16

61
8 Gujarat Giants 22 9 11 2 -16

59
9 U Mumba 22 10 12 0 -28

56
10 Patna Pirates 22 8 11 3 -58

54
11 Bengal Warriors 22 8 11 3 -12

53
12 Telugu Titans 22 2 20 0 -245

15

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 top raiders

Position Player Team Matches played

Raid points
1

Arjun Deshwal

 Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 286
2

Bharat

 Bengaluru Bulls 21 257
3

Naveen Kumar

 Dabang Delhi 22

246
4

Maninder Singh

 Bengal Warriors 21 238
5

Narender

 Tamil Thalaivas 21 220
6

Pardeep Narwal

 UP Yoddhas 21 208
7

Parteek Dahiya

 Gujarat Giants 19

178
8

Sachin

 Patna Pirates 20 176
9

Manjeet

 Haryana Steelers 22 149
10

Rohit Gulia

 Patna Pirates 19

148

PKL season 9 top defenders

Position

 Player Team Matches played Points
1 Ankush Jaipur Pink Panthers 22

77
2

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

 Patna Pirates 20 74
3

Saurabh Nandal

 Bengaluru Bulls 22 60
4

Vishal

 Dabang Delhi 21 57
5

Sunil Kumar

 Jaipur Pink Panthers 21 56
6 Rinku U Mumba 19

52
7

Aman

 Bengaluru Bulls 22 51
8

Fazel Atrachali

 Puneri Paltan 19 50
9

Girish Maruti Ernak

 Bengal Warriors 18

50
10

Jaideep Dahiya

 Haryana Steelers 21 49

 

COMMENT