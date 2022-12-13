PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings Before Playoff Matches

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season has reached the business end of the tournament as it is now time for the playoffs. Six teams - Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers - have qualified for the playoffs that begin on December 13. Ahead of the playoffs, here is a look at the PKL points table 2022, the top raider and the top defender in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

PKL points table 2022 ahead of playoffs

Position Team Games played Wins Losses Draws PD Points 1 Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 15 6 1 174 82 2 Puneri Paltan 22 14 6 2 66 80 3 Bengaluru Bulls 22 13 8 1 39 74 4 UP Yoddhas 22 12 8 2 42 71 5 Tamil Thalaivas 22 10 8 4 5 66 6 Dabang Delhi 22 10 10 2 17 63 7 Haryana Steelers 22 10 10 2 16 61 8 Gujarat Giants 22 9 11 2 -16 59 9 U Mumba 22 10 12 0 -28 56 10 Patna Pirates 22 8 11 3 -58 54 11 Bengal Warriors 22 8 11 3 -12 53 12 Telugu Titans 22 2 20 0 -245 15

Pro Kabaddi League season 9 top raiders

Position Player Team Matches played Raid points 1 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 286 2 Bharat Bengaluru Bulls 21 257 3 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 22 246 4 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 21 238 5 Narender Tamil Thalaivas 21 220 6 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddhas 21 208 7 Parteek Dahiya Gujarat Giants 19 178 8 Sachin Patna Pirates 20 176 9 Manjeet Haryana Steelers 22 149 10 Rohit Gulia Patna Pirates 19 148

PKL season 9 top defenders