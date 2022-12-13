PKL Points Table 2022: Check Top Raider, Defender, Team Standings Before Playoff Matches

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 season has reached the business end of the tournament as it is now time for the playoffs. Six teams - Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers - have qualified for the playoffs that begin on December 13. Ahead of the playoffs, here is a look at the PKL points table 2022, the top raider and the top defender in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
|Position
|Team
|Games played
|Wins
|Losses
|Draws
|PD
|
Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|15
|6
|1
|174
|
82
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|22
|14
|6
|2
|66
|
80
|3
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|13
|8
|1
|39
|
74
|4
|UP Yoddhas
|22
|12
|8
|2
|42
|
71
|5
|Tamil Thalaivas
|22
|10
|8
|4
|5
|
66
|6
|Dabang Delhi
|22
|10
|10
|2
|17
|
63
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|10
|10
|2
|16
|
61
|8
|Gujarat Giants
|22
|9
|11
|2
|-16
|
59
|9
|U Mumba
|22
|10
|12
|0
|-28
|
56
|10
|Patna Pirates
|22
|8
|11
|3
|-58
|
54
|11
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|8
|11
|3
|-12
|
53
|12
|Telugu Titans
|22
|2
|20
|0
|-245
|
15
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches played
|
Raid points
|1
|
Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|286
|2
|
Bharat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|21
|257
|3
|
Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|22
|
246
|4
|
Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|21
|238
|5
|
Narender
|Tamil Thalaivas
|21
|220
|6
|
Pardeep Narwal
|UP Yoddhas
|21
|208
|7
|
Parteek Dahiya
|Gujarat Giants
|19
|
178
|8
|
Sachin
|Patna Pirates
|20
|176
|9
|
Manjeet
|Haryana Steelers
|22
|149
|10
|
Rohit Gulia
|Patna Pirates
|19
|
148
|
Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches played
|Points
|1
|Ankush
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|22
|
77
|2
|
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|20
|74
|3
|
Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|60
|4
|
Vishal
|Dabang Delhi
|21
|57
|5
|
Sunil Kumar
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|21
|56
|6
|Rinku
|U Mumba
|19
|
52
|7
|
Aman
|Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|51
|8
|
Fazel Atrachali
|Puneri Paltan
|19
|50
|9
|
Girish Maruti Ernak
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|
50
|10
|
Jaideep Dahiya
|Haryana Steelers
|21
|49