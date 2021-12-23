Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In a blockbuster clash, Dabang Delhi are all set to take on the Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, December 23 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. This is the first week of action in this edition of the PKL, and both Dabang Delhi and the Puneri Paltan will want to get off to a strong start as they look to win the Pro Kabaddi League this time around.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League match.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction

Based on our DEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction, it seems that Dabang Delhi will come out as winners because they have a better team overall and they come into the new PKL season as last season's finalists. The Paltan team did not have a great year at all last season so while they will be hoping to pick up a win, it does not seem like they have the right firepower to do so.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Team News: Probable 7

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

Puneri Paltan 7: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari

Vice-captain: Sandeep Narwal

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team: Joginder Narwal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari.

DEL vs PUN Fantasy Tips: Top Picks

Dabang Delhi

Manjeet Chhillar: He had a good season with the Tamil Thalaivas in 2019 when he managed to earn 41 points. He also had a raid strike rate of 21% and a tackle strike rate of 46%.

Joginder Narwal: He earned 49 points for Delhi last season. He also managed a 47% tackle strike rate.

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari: He is only the second player ever to score 1000 points in PKL and stands second also in the list of most Super 10s with 40 to his name.

Pankaj Mohite: In the 26 matches he has played, he has managed to rack up 194 raid points with an average strike rate of 57.77 and effective points of 119.

