Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TAM Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Match number 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will witness the Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan on December 31 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas commenced the season with a 40-40 draw against Telugu Titans prior to going down 38-30 in a close battle with Bengaluru Bulls before coming back to draw U Mumba 30-30. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan finds themselves at the bottom of the points table having won one and lost two of their three games so far. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan fixture and our TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 23, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 31st, 2021, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput

Puneri Paltan: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Rahul Chaudhari

TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: TAM vs PUN fantasy tips

Sombir, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Athul MS, Mohit Goyat, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Athul MS

Vice-captain: Mohit Goyat

Pro Kabaddi League Match 23: Player to watch out for

Athul MS: Tamil Thalaivas haven't won a game yet but their two draws and close loss have seen some good performances Athul MS and he is expected to play a major role yet again.

Pro Kabaddi League: TAM vs PUN Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV). Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The TAM vs PUN Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAM vs PUN fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)