Pro Kabaddi Star Rishank Devadiga Gives Masterclass On Do-or-die Raids; Watch Video

UP Yoddha star raider Rishank Devadiga has a stellar reputation in the Pro Kabaddi League, being one of the veterans in the sport. While he started out for U Mumba in the inaugural edition of the tournament, he was roped in by UP Yoddha in 2017. Amidst the coronavirus-induced India lockdown and the shutdown of nationwide sporting activities, Rishank Devadiga recently revealed how he mastered the art of excelling in do-or-die raids.

Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha’s Rishank Devadiga credits Alok Kumar for success

Quite recently, Rishank Devadiga talked about his do-or-die raid performance while interacting on the social media account of Pro Kabaddi. In the video, he said that he has always been a player who likes to play “aggressively” and he is up for any challenge during crucial match situations. He added that he likes entering the opposition's court whenever his team needs a crucial point, thus citing his love for the do-or-die raids.

Rishank Devadiga revealed that he mastered the art of do-or-die raids during his time at U Mumba under the leadership of Alok Kumar. He said that Alok Kumar trained him a lot for tackling such situations where he gained a lot of confidence. Rishank Devadiga revealed that Kumar used to push him to perform whenever the team required a raider for a do-or-die raid.

Pro Kabaddi: UP Yoddha star Rishank Devadiga interacts, watch video

Rishank Devadiga in Pro Kabaddi

Rishank Devadiga is one of the most successful raiders in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. With 624 raid points across 121 matches, he is currently placed at No.8 among all-time successful Pro Kabbadi raiders. His UP Yoddha teammate Monu Goyat is the next player from the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise to make the cut in the top 15 list. Monu Goyat is placed at No.11 with 475 points in 73 games.

Pro Kabaddi 2020 start date

The 2020 season of Pro Kabaddi League is clouded with much uncertainty at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic and the India lockdown. With no Pro Kabaddi 2020 start date announcement yet, the tournament officials recently stated that the health and safety of all their players and other participants are of paramount importance to them.

