12 Top Rowers To Attend National Camp In Pune From October 1

The top 12 rowers including Dattu Baban Bhokanal will be seen in action at the 4-month national rowing camp for the men's team from October 1 to January 31 at Army Rowing Node, Pune in a bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The names of Rowers approved for the camp, Men’s Singles Sculls (M1x), are — Sawarn Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Bittu Singh, Jakar Singh, Roopendra Singh, Parminder Singh, and Dattu Baban Bhokanal.

In the Lightweight Men’s Doubles Sculls (LM2x), Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh, Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat, and Sunil Attri will be seen in action.

This decision to commence the camp has been taken by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday to ensure that athletes who can still qualify for the Olympics can begin training.

The athletes, coaches, and support staff joining Army Rowing Node, Pune will be given SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival at the camp and resume training after a 14-day quarantine. The COVID guidelines of the Centre, State governments, and the SAI SOP will be adhered to strictly.

