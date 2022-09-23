28-year-old Tribal Girl Becomes Best Cyclist In Chhattisgarh, Selected For National Games

Elizabeth Beck, a 28-year-old indigenous woman from Chhattisgarh, has scripted history by becoming the best cyclist in her state. The Cycle Federation of India (CFI) has chosen Elizabeth for the National Games as a result of her performance. Elizabeth succeeded in spite of her family's dire financial situation and the lack of assistance from the local government. Elizabeth admitted to ANI that the government had not offered her any support in her quest to become the top cyclist in the state.

National Games: Elizabeth Beck recalls her struggles

Elizabeth went on to say that she struggles to train due to a lack of equipment and funds and questioned whether she should not play just because she is from an underprivileged background. She emphasised how, in contrast to her, athletes in other regions of India receive assistance from their local governments. Elizabeth said she will have to go to the National Games on her own money, adding that she will try her best to win.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: 28-year-old tribal girl from Jashpur selected in National Games after becoming best cyclist of state pic.twitter.com/YEVM4Gogtg — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

"We are short of bicycle equipment and short of money. I have not received any help from the government. Lack of equipment and money causes issues in training. Am I not allowed to play just because I am poor? Those participating in National Games are helped by their governments, but I have been going on my own. We have to go there with our own money. I am going there having confidence in myself. I will try my best to win there," Elizabeth was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"Elizabeth is happy as she is very enthusiastic about cycling. Now she is going to Gujarat. She has struggled a lot to reach here," her mother said.

"She completed her schooling she worked as a maid in the house of the village patwari. She studied till 12th and went to Ambikapur for further studies where she worked in a clinic. Now, she is going to play at the National level. We are very happy," Elizabeth's father Hirmal Kumar said.

Elizabeth's accomplishments

The cyclist from Jashpur has also won a number of accolades in her career so far and has established a reputation for herself in the cycling community. She won the first prize in 2015 at the Mainpath Carnival's National Label cycling race by defeating every male and female contender in the competition. In 2016, she received a professional cycle worth Rs. 1 lakh as an award from the then-Surguja MLA T.S. Singhdev. The National Games are slated to be held from September 27 to October 10 in the state of Gujarat.

