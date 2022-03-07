South African athlete Stephen Mokoka on Sunday, March 6, broke the world record for the 50km race as he reached the finish line in two hours, 40 minutes, and 13 seconds. Mokoka broke the world record while taking part in Nedbank Runified 50km race in his hometown, Gqeberha. The previous best time of 2:42:07 in the category was achieved by Ethiopia's Ketema Negasa, who set the record in the same event last year.

Meanwhile, Tete Dijana came in second and Edward Mothibi arrived in third, clocking in at 2:44:08 and 2:45:27, respectively. Interestingly, Mokoka, who is a three-time Olympian, broke the record in his very first attempt at the 50km race. Mokaka has been running marathons for more than a decade but he had never competed in a 50km race. Mokaka's first appearnace in the Nedbank Runified race, which is a World Athletics Elite Label road race, saw him register his name in the history books by breaking the world record.

"I’m tired. It’s a long way and I don’t know how I’m going to feel later, but I enjoyed it," Stephen Mokoka said in his post-race interview.

Amelework Fikadu Bosho of Ethiopia finished first in the women's division with a time of 3:04:58, 34 seconds slower than the world record. Shelmith Muriuki of Kenya was second in 3:08:30, while Van Zyl placed third in 3:13:23. In July of last year, the 50km race was added to the list of events for which world records are recognised. The decision was made at the World Athletics Council meeting in Tokyo. Negasa was the first man to enter the men's world 50km record, which Mokoka broke on Sunday.

Stephen Mokoka

Mokoka is a long-distance runner who primarily competes in 3000m, 5000m, and 10000m. He has represented South Africa in three different Olympics and also in four Summer Universiade. Mokoka was part of the South African Olympic contingent in 2012 London, 2016 Rio, and 2020 Tokyo. In 2019, Mokoka participated in the African Championships, where he won a gold medal for his country. He has also won one gold medal, two silver, and one bronze in the Summer Universiade of 2007, 2011, and 2013.

Image: worldathletics.org

