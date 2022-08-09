44th Chess Olympiad Rankings Ahead Of 11th Round: Where Does India Rank In Standings?

The 44th Chess Olympiad is currently underway at Mahabalipuram, a city located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. While the tournament was declared open on August 28, a total of 10 rounds in the competition were completed on Tuesday. India is currently competing in the Chess Olympiad 2022 with three teams in the Open Section and three teams in the Women’s section.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of Round 10, the India A team in the Open section, found themselves placed at the 4th spot in the standings with a total of seven wins in 10 rounds. India A have 339 points in Tie Break 1, 27 points in Tie Break 2 and 128 points in Tie Break 3. On the other hand, the India B team won the bronze medals in the open section. The India C team sits 28th in the Open section standings with six wins in 10 rounds.

Coming to the Women’s section, India A found themselves at the top of the standings with 8 wins and one loss after Round 10. However, the India A women suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of USA in Round 11. While they were hopeful for a gold medal finish, the loss might gets things difficult for India A, in terms of a podium finish too.

44th Chess Olympiad: Open Section standings after Round 10

Ranking Country Played Won Lost Tied TB1 TB2 TB3 TB4 1 Uzbekistan 10 7 0 3 17 367.5 30.5 129 2 Armenia 10 8 1 1 17 313 26 131 3 India B 10 7 1 2 16 357.5 29.5 130 4 India A 10 7 1 2 16 339 27 128 5 USA 10 7 1 2 16 297.5 24.5 130 6 Netherlands 10 6 1 3 15 307.5 27.5 119 28 India C 10 6 3 1 13 258.5 24 119

44th Chess Olympiad: Women's Section standings after Round 10