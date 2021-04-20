Aaron Rodgers And Actor Ryan Rottman Raise $2.5M To Create IMDb-type Sports Platform

Nine-time Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers and his actor friend Ryan Rottman have raised a whopping $2.5 million to create a sports platform that will have information on athletes, including profiles, salaries, endorsements, statistics, charitable foundations and their agent contacts. The Packers QB recently guest-hosted 'Jeopary' and now wants to build the IMDb of sports. Rodgers and Rottman’s website will be called the Online Sports Database (OSDB) and it launches on Tuesday.

the hits keep coming for Aaron Rodgers on Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Ng8CEzh2nG — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) April 13, 2021

On Monday, Andrew Marchand of the NY Post revealed that Aaron Rodgers and Ryan Rottman have raised $2.5M to start their own IMDb-type sports platform. Rottman revealed the plan to Marchand and by his own admission, met with Rodgers a little less than a decade ago at a golf tournament. The two bonded over the film “The Big Lebowski” and became good friends over time. Rottman then gave Rodgers his rough pitch of the site during a meet, and the QB was thoroughly impressed and keen to work on the project.

The report claims that the duo plan to make the site financially viable through a subscription model, affiliate deals and advertising. While much of the content will be free to access for fans, the subscription sections will cost $9.99 per month, which would give access to the athletes’ agents’ contact information and further details. The site will initially cover the NFL, NBA and MLB. Rottman revealed that Rodgers and himself currently have eight employees to work with.

Aaron Rodgers net worth details and career earnings

As per reports, Aaron Rodgers is worth a phenomenal $120 million as of 2021. The Green Bay Packers' 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft signed a five-year entry-level contract amounting to $7.7M with a signing bonus of $1.5M according to Spotrac. The Packers then signed Rodgers to a six-year, $65M extension until 2014 and he helped the team to the Super Bowl in 2010.

In 2013, the Packers signed Rodgers on a long-term, five-year, $110M extension, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time. Prior to the 2018 season, Rodgers would once again break the bank by agreeing to a humongous four-year, $180M extension that includes $103M in guaranteed money. According to reports, Aaron Rodgers has amassed nearly $220M in career earnings while playing for the Packers.

In 2018, appeared in a Bose advertisement highlighting the product’s superior noise-cancelling feature. He has likewise made his mark in the local market by agreeing to a partnership with Prevea Healthcare. Both parties have announced that they are extending their deal for four more years.

