Aaron Rodgers Brings Out Hingle McCringleberry With TD Celebration Against Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a lot of fans confused with his touchdown celebration in the first quarter during Sunday's 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thinking he had scored for the Pakcers on a 6-yard scramble, Rodgers held his hands to his helmet, stood there for a brief moment before moving his hips ever-so-slightly. While NFL fans were trying to figure out the inspiration behind his unusual celebration, fans of Key & Peele were quick to point out the quarterback's nod to the fictional NFL player Hingle McCringleberry.

Hingle McCringleberry would be proud 😂 pic.twitter.com/oxrjHD5gXU — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 18, 2020

Key & Peele was a comedy sketch that ran on Comedy Central between 2012 and 2015. The sketch can be attributed to having launched the careers of both, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who made frequent jokes on NFL on the show. Keegan-Michael Key plays the character of Hingle McCringleberry, who was known for being frequently called out for his excessive celebrations.

This is not Aaron Rodgers' first foray into the fictional universe of Hingle McCringleberry. Back in the day, the quarterback made a cameo appearance on the show, playing the character made a cameo on the show, playing 'A-Aron' on the skit.

Aaron Rodgers' Key & Peele cameo; watch

Back to Packers-Buccaneers game, Rodgers' TD celebration did not translate into an actual score on Sunday. The officials ruled a 'no touchdown' as the 36-year-old was ruled to be short of the goal line after reviewing the replays. The quarterback redeemed himself the very next play, scoring seven with a touchdown run.

That the end of Packers' dominance on the night as the Buccaneers showed some resolute defence, recording a stellar 38-10 win on Sunday. After the Packers won Q1 10-0, the Buccaneers managed to restrict their offence, beating them 28-0 and 10-0 in Q2 and Q3, respectively. Bucs QB Tom Brady managed to best his counterpart, throwing for 166 yards and two touchdown passes. As for Rodgers, the 36-year-old failed to complete a TD pass, going for two interceptions and 160 passing yards.

Rodgers' night got bad to worse after fans accused him of spitting at longtime rival Ndamukong Suh during a heated exchange at the end of the first half.

Troy Aikman can’t even admit this was a late hit by Suh on Rodgers



Get him off the air#Packers pic.twitter.com/e7UfiVs591 — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) October 18, 2020

Am i trippin or did Rodgers spit on suh?! 😂 — BoreyBantos (@CoreyCorey916) October 18, 2020

Looks like Aaron Rodgers spit at Suh's direction as Suh was walking away after the sack that ended the half.pic.twitter.com/bIXQ3Qpjgg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2020

The Packers (4-1) will look to bounce back next Sunday when they head to Houston Texans (1-5). Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (4-2) will be at Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) in Week 7.

(Image Credits: NFL YouTube)