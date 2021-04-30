Aaron Rodgers Memes Flood Social Media As Packers Face Losing Legendary NFL Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with his only professional team could be heading for a messy divorce amid reports that the quarterback has told some people he does not want to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 NFL season. It is believed that the nine-time Pro Bowler has lost patience with the way the team is run as well and starting to look at life beyond the NFL. Fans and media members have reacted with a torrent of speculation on Rodgers’ final destination, if not back for a 17th season with the Packers. Here are some of the Aaron Rodgers memes and Green Bay Packers memes that have come up online -

Aaron Rodgers trade rumours: Aaron Rodgers contract with Packers

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers has turned down opportunities to extend or renegotiate his contract with the Packers. With his current Aaron Rodgers contract, he still has three years left with the Packers but the guaranteed money is done and the Packers can save a substantial amount on the salary cap in 2022 by moving on. Reports claim that Rodgers has the NFL’s biggest cap number this season at over $37 million.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Reports from ESPN claimed that both the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams have made inquiries about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade but both were rebuffed. The Packers are understood to be concerned enough about the Aaron Rodgers contract situation that the team’s president, general manager and head coach have flown out on separate occasions during the offseason in order to rebuild bridges with the 37-year-old quarterback.

Rodgers has made cryptic comments about his future in Green Bay, but he has told others that fans must not expect a fairytale Aaron Rodgers Packers return. He also is at a different point in his personal life, having recently gotten engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers also has hosted "Jeopardy!" and said it would be a dream to become the full-time host.

Aaron Rodgers Packers career

Rodgers was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Packers. In 2010, he led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning the Super Bowl MVP. Rodgers has led the NFL five times in touchdown-to-interception ratio (2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020). He won the MVP award for the third time in his career last season.

Aaron Rodgers memes on social media

Fans on social media were quick to react to the news of Rodgers wanting to leave the Packers. It also led to some hilarious Green Bay Packers memes.

