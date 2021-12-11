Abu Dhabi GP Live Stream: How To Watch F1 Qualifying Live In India, US And UK?

After 21 exciting races, the F1 2021 edition heads into the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend to determine the Drivers' and the Constructors' Champions. Title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points (369.5) going into the final race, with the Dutchman having a slight advantage due to more race wins this year. Verstappen has won nine GPs as compared to Hamilton's eight.

Ahead of what promises to be another enthralling race this weekend, here is a look at what time is F1 qualifying and the details of how to watch Abu Dhabi GP live in India, the US and the UK.

F1 qualifying time and Abu Dhabi GP live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the qualifying actions on the official website and social media handles of F1. The F1 qualifying time is 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 11.

How to watch Abu Dhabi GP qualifying in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to the Sky Sports F1 channel. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. They can also watch the live stream using the NOWTV Day Pass. The F1 qualifying time is 2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST on Saturday, December 11.

It all comes down to one final duel.



On Sunday, one of the all-time great title battles will be settled.#AbuDhabiGP | #F1 | #HistoryAwaits pic.twitter.com/CGgjoz21xY — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

F1 qualifying time and Abu Dhabi GP live stream details in the US

United States fans wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the qualifying telecast. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the ESPN app. The F1 qualifying time is 8:00 AM ET to 9:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 11.