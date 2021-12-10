Abu Dhabi GP Live Stream: How To Watch Formula One FP 1, FP 2, FP 3 LIVE In India, US, UK?

After 21 intense and enthralling races, the F1 2021 season is at the doorstep of climax as both the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championships are yet open for grabs heading into the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are level on points (369.5) going into the last race, with the Dutchman having a slight edge due to more race victories this season. Verstappen has won nine races as compared to Hamilton's eight.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting race this weekend, here is a look at how to watch Abu Dhabi GP free practice sessions live in India and the live stream details for the same.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Free Practice schedule (IST timings)

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST on Friday, December 10

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST on Friday, December 10

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 11

🏁 END OF FP1 🏁



Top 10

Verstappen (📸)

Bottas

Hamilton

Perez

Tsunoda

Alonso

Gasly

Leclerc

Sainz

Vettel #F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/bGYMDukXei — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

Abu Dhabi GP live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race on the official website and social media handles of F1.

How to watch Abu Dhabi GP free practice sessions in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to the Sky Sports F1 channel. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live streaming, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. They can also watch the live stream using the NOWTV Day Pass.

Free Practice One: 10:30 AM BST to 11:30 PM BST on Friday, December 10

Free Practice Two: 2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST on Friday, December 10

Free Practice Three: 11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST on Saturday, December 11

Races can be won and lost in the pit lane...



Introducing Undercut Threat, a new #F1Insights feature powered by @awscloud 📈

#F1 pic.twitter.com/vxY6q3kZZi — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

Abu Dhabi GP live streaming details in the US

United States fans wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the telecast of the race. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live streaming, fans can tune in to the ESPN app.

Free Practice One: 5:00 AM ET to 6:00 AM ET on Friday, December 10

Free Practice Two: 8:00 AM ET to 9:00 AM ET on Friday, December 10

Free Practice Three: 8:30 AM ET to 9:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 11