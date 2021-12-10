Abu Dhabi GP: Race Director Warns Max Verstappen Ahead Of F1 Title Decider Vs Hamilton

The race to the finish line is heating up as all the eyes will be on Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton with both drivers eyeing for the F1 Drivers World Championship. Currently, both the drivers are equal on points in the Formula one driver's standings ahead of Abu Dhabi GP a win will only decide the ultimate winner. However, both drivers in the current season have shown win at all cost attitude which will come into the play at Abu Dhabi GP.

Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen likely to lose the chance of winning F1 World title

With stakes being so high not only the race but Race director Michael Masi will also be in the spotlight. The only way for Max Verstappen to win the title is by winning the race and anything apart from that could cost the Dutch driver his maiden World Title. Both Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have had a go at each other previously resulting in a crash during the Italian GP at Monza. I the mishap happens once again then Verstappen is likely to miss out on the title.

Before the most awaited F1 race, Race director Michael Masi while speaking to Daily Mail said the actions cannot be controlled by him but the individuals who will be battling for the F1 title. He said:

"within the regulations we have penalties, be it time or grid penalties. In addition, the International Sporting Code has provision for the stewards to disqualify a competitor or dock championship points. So, yes, Max could be deducted points, as could any team. We hope it isn’t necessary, but it is one of the tools available. I will remind all the teams and drivers of these provisions.’ That stark warning will be in the drivers’ briefing in the paddock Friday night".

He further said, "While they may not want to admit it, deep down they all know what is deemed legal, what is fair game, what is hard but fair racing and what is not. Every incident has to be treated separately. While they may look similar, they are not necessarily identical. There is a common belief I am responsible for the punishments meted out, but it is down to an independent panel of stewards to decide if a penalty is warranted".

Verstappen vs Hamilton rivalry this season

Coming the Verstappen vs Hamilton rivalry, Verstappen holds the edge while winning 9 races with Hamilton could able ot muster 8 wins. Verstappen did not finish the race three times, while Hamilton did not finish the race just once. The defending champion however lost the ground dafter Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he failed to finish among points. However, he did come back strong and is on the cusp of making history.