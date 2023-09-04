AEW All Out Results: Jon Moxley defeats Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega falls short

A week after its biggest pay-per-view night in the form of AEW All-In, AEW hosts another spectacular show full, AEW All Out. Jon Moxley was in the main event with Orange Cassidy. Moreover, stars like Samoa Joe, Miro, and Kenny Omega were also on the card. Thus without further ado let's take a look at what transpired on the night.

It has been a jolting week for AEW. First, they hosted a show which was touted as their version of WrestleMania or SummerSlam, then a conspiracy ensued between perhaps their biggest star CM Punk and James Perry, which led to the dismissal of Punk from the company, and now to finish the week on a big note, the promotion produced the ALL-out pay per view.

A total of 14 matches were on the card, headlined by Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy. So let's see what happened on the night. Take a peek at the following result card to know whether your favorite fighter won or lost.

The main event of the night was the International Championship match between Cassidy vs Moxley. The wrestling was good, but the drama and actions surrounding it helped elevate it to another level. Both guys did an excellent job playing to their strengths but Jon Moxley emerged victorious.

AEW All Out Results

Jon Moxley def. Orange Cassidy

Bullet Club Gold def. FTR & The Young Bucks

Konosuke Takeshita def. Kenny Omega

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata

Bryan Danielson def. Ricky Starks

Kris Statlander def. Ruby Soho

Miro def. Powerhouse Hobbs

Luchasaurus def. Darby Allin

Samoa Joe def. Shane Taylor

MJF & Adam Cole def. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

The Acclaimed (with Dennis Rodman) def. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal

Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante

Hangman Page wins The Over Budget Charity Battle Royal

Hangman Page wins The Over Budget Charity Battle Royal