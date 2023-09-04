AEW All Out Results: Jon Moxley defeats Orange Cassidy, Kenny Omega falls short

Quick links:
Image: AEW
A week after its biggest pay-per-view night in the form of AEW All-In, AEW hosts another spectacular show full, AEW All Out. Jon Moxley was in the main event with Orange Cassidy. Moreover, stars like Samoa Joe, Miro, and Kenny Omega were also on the card. Thus without further ado let's take a look at what transpired on the night.
It has been a jolting week for AEW. First, they hosted a show which was touted as their version of WrestleMania or SummerSlam, then a conspiracy ensued between perhaps their biggest star CM Punk and James Perry, which led to the dismissal of Punk from the company, and now to finish the week on a big note, the promotion produced the ALL-out pay per view.
A total of 14 matches were on the card, headlined by Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy. So let's see what happened on the night. Take a peek at the following result card to know whether your favorite fighter won or lost.
The main event of the night was the International Championship match between Cassidy vs Moxley. The wrestling was good, but the drama and actions surrounding it helped elevate it to another level. Both guys did an excellent job playing to their strengths but Jon Moxley emerged victorious.
Orange is fighting out of Moxley's submissions!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley
The action will continue in the squared circle of AEW.