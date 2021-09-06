AEW Debut Of Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole Flushed With Overwhelming Response From Fans

The last few weeks at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has really made fans excited with some of the top stars from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) joining the company. Recently CM Punk joined the likes of Christian, Sting, Coady Rhodes, Big Show and Chris Jericho at AEW and now two more former WWE superstars have joined the company. Former WWE Champion and founder of the 'YES Movement' Daniel Bryan and former NXT Champion Adam Cole are the latest members from WWE to join AEW.

Bryan Danielson in AEW

Daniel Bryan will wrestle in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the name of Bryan Danielson and made his debut at AEW All Out. The veteran superstar walked out in the arena after the main event of the pay-per-view event between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. Coming to Bryan Danielson time at WWE the 40-year-old main event Wrestlemania 30, where he competed in 2 matches. He defeated first defeated Triple H before going onto win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by defeating Randy Orton and Batista.

When the marquee says #BryanDanielson it might as well just say WRESTLING. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/gBNrYsrx8K — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 6, 2021

While Danielson had a fair share of success inside the ring injury also stalled his career. He was forced into retirement in 2016 due to injury but soon made his return to the ring in 2018, and went on to win the WWE Championship. In 2021, Bryan's return also saw his main event on the 2nd night of Wrestlemania 37. He even got a one-on-one rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on Smackdown.

Adam cole in AEW

Following the entry in AEW Adam Cole joined Kenny Omega and said that The Elite was the most dominant group in pro wrestling. Cole’s final match for WWE was against Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 last month. The wrestler was the longest reigning NXT Champion and was a part of a popular faction The Undisputed ERA. Cole during his time with NXT not only became the inaugural NXT North American Champion, but also the second NXT Triple Crown Champion in history — a feat he accomplished by beating Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Title at TakeOver: XXV.

Wrestling.Inc had earlier reported that WWE reportedly issued a memo on Adam Cole’s status to the rest of the company. Cole’s WWE contract was to expired last month making him a free agent. The report while quoting PWInsider stated that the WWE officials issued an internal memo via email advising that Cole is no longer with the company.