AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage's First Opponent Revealed, Darby Allin Retains Title

Just a week after calling out world champion Kenny Omega in his first-ever AEW promo, Christian Cage got confronted by Frankie Kazarian, who he’s set to face next week. MJF’s The Pinnacle also made an appearance as they faced off The Hollywood Blonds and Dante Martin in six-man tag-team action. In the main event, AEW TNT champion Darby Allin defended his title against The Dark Order's John Silver, with was filled with high-flying moves and awe-inspiring moments. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like Matt Sydal vs Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid, Taynara Conti vs Nyla Rose and others.

AEW Dynamite results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

AEW Dynamite results: Christian Cage vs Frankie Kazarian announced

Christian Cage was backstage when he was confronted by Frankie Kazarian. The former tag-team champion took aim at Cage’s “out work everyone” catchphrase, considering the pro-wrestling legend has been away from the competition for years. One thing led to another, with Cage ultimately challenging Kazarian for a bout next week and the veteran accepted it. This will be Christian Cage’s first-ever bout the AEW as he made his debut just a few weeks ago at AEW Revolution.

AEW Dynamite results: The Pinnacle defeated Hollywood Blonds and Dante Martin

MJF, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard watched from the ringside as Pinnacle members FTR and Shawn Spears took on the Hollywood Blonds and Dante Martin. The babyfaces started strong, but Shawn Spears soon took over and flattened Dante Martin with a Death Valley Driver, picking a pinfall victory. After the match, Wardlow attacked the Hollywood Blonds before MJF entered the ring and took a shot at Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

AEW Dynamite results: Darby Allin defeated John Silver

John Silver battered Darby Allin early-on, but the champion soon took over by delivering a tope suicida. Sting made his way to the ring to keep the Dark Order at bay while his teammate prepared for a slingshot stunner. However, Silver answered back with a Queenslayer submission, followed by a barrage of left and rights.

The fight then headed to the ropes, where the champion dropped Silver on the mat and delivered a Coffin Drop on the Dark Order members standing at the ringside. Allin then tried to hit Silver with the same move, but the challenger pulled him down and went for a powerbomb. However, Allin broke free and countered with a Code Red to win.

AEW Dynamite results: All matches/segments that happened this week

World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega defeated Matt Sydal (AEW Dynamite grades: B+)

Singles match: Hangman Page defeated Cezar Bononi (AEW Dynamite grades: C-)

Segment: Tony Schiavone Interviewed Dr. Britt Baker (AEW Dynamite grades: A)

Segment: Christian Cage vs Frankie Kazarian announced (AEW Dynamite grades: B-)

Six-Man Tag-Team match: The Pinnacle defeated Hollywood Blonds and Dante Martin (AEW Dynamite grades: B)

Six-Man Tag-Team match: Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid defeated The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler (AEW Dynamite grades: B+)

Singles match: Tay Conti defeated Nyla Rose (AEW Dynamite grades: C)

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin defeated John Silver (AEW Dynamite grades: B+)

