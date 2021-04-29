AEW Dynamite Results: The Pinnacle-Inner Circle Parley; Kingston, Moxley Attack Omega

Just a week before the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts event, the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle came face-to-face to discuss the terms of their match, set for May 5 (May 6, as per Indian timings). The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega also made an appearance as he was confronted by Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. At the show’s headliner, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defended his title against Pres10 Vance in a singles match. Apart from these headliners, the night also featured some incredible matches like The Young Bucks vs The Sydal Brothers, Brian Cage vs Hangman Page and others.

AEW Dynamite highlights: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston attack Kenny Omega

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his way to the ring and proposed a match between Eddie Kingston and Michael Nakazawa. But Kingston denied fighting the Japanese icon and challenged Omega instead. As it looked like Kingston was going to attack Omega, Brandon Cutler came in, followed by Jon Moxley.

The former champion threw Omega into the ring, where he once again came face to face with Kingston. However, this time, Don Callis appeared to make the save. The Invisible Hand gave into the babyfaces threats, granting Moxley and Kingston a match against Omega and Nakazawa on next week’s show.

Yuji Nagata to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley on @AEW Dynamite May 12https://t.co/gDGmdlQWVx#njpw #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Xq99oSvcpl — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 29, 2021

AEW Dynamite highlights: Inner Circle and Pinnacle parley before Blood and Guts

The Inner Circle and Pinnacle joined Tony Schiavone in the ring for the Blood and Guts Parley. Shawn Spears kicked off the segment by warning Sammy Guevara, telling him that Chris Jericho will ruin his career. In response, the Spanish God slammed Spears by calling him a failure, agreeing to give Pinnacle the advantage for their upcoming clash, before vowing to beat every member of the heel group next week. Other members of both the parties then took a moment to take a shot at each other before Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho picked up the mic and went close to MJF.

Jericho criticized MJF for trying to take his spot in wrestling, claiming that the spot is earned by hard work, rather than taken by force. He said that the Inner Circle will come out victorious at Blood and Guts as they have better coordination among themselves - they are family. Jericho then reiterated that MJF and Pinnacle would have to kill Inner Circle before they surrendered.

AEW Dynamite highlights: Darby Allin defeated Pres10 Vance

The AEW TNT champion Darby Allin started strong, as he targeted Pres10 Vance’s left arm. He delivered a stunner to the challenger before trapping him in a Fujiwara armbar. Vance fought and grabbed the ropes to break the trap. As Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno checked on their teammate, Sting interjected himself to ensure a fair fight. With the referee distracted, Ethan Page came from out of nowhere and attacked the champion.

Pres10 Vance took advantage of this situation and delivered a wheelbarrow for a near fall. He then trapped Allin in a full nelson, but the champion performed a rollup to retain his title. After the match, Page and Scorpio Sky attacked Allin and Sting. Sky applied a heel hook on The Icon while Page forced Allin to watch. Lance Archer and Vance then made their way to the ring to make the save.

Singles match: Brian Cage defeated Hangman Page (AEW Dynamite results grades: C+)

Tag-Team match: The Young Bucks defeated The Sydal Brothers (AEW Dynamite results grades: B+)

Singles match: Orange Cassidy defeated Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW Dynamite results grades: B)

Segment: Inner Circle and Pinnacle parley before Blood and Guts (AEW Dynamite results grades: A)

Segment: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston attack Kenny Omega (AEW Dynamite results grades: A)

Singles match: Kris Statlander defeated Penelope Ford (AEW Dynamite results grades: C+)

Trios match: The Factory defeated The Nightmare Family (AEW Dynamite results grades: C+)

TNT championship match: Darby Allin (c) defeated Pres10 Vance (AEW Dynamite results grades: B)

