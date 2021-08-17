Afghanistan's Zakia Khudadadi To Miss Tokyo Paralympics Amid Taliban Takeover Of Kabul

The current situation in Afghanistan has not only affected the lives of the common people but also of two athletes who were set to represent their country in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. Para-athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were scheduled to take part in Tokyo Paralympics, however, the Afghanistan crisis has now prevented them from stepping out of the country.

Zakia Khudadadi set to miss Tokyo Paralympics

Zakia Khudadadi, a Taekwondo player, was all set to become the first female Paralympic Afghan Athlete to take part at the global event alongside the discus thrower Hossain Rasouli in a two-person team. It was confirmed on Monday that neither athlete had been able to take their scheduled flight out of the country due to the Taliban take over.

According to the report published by mirror.co.uk, Chef de Mission for the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee Arian Sadiqi has expressed his sadness at the current state of affairs in Afghanistan. He said,

"This current situation has left the Afghan nation speechless and have shattered many dreams and hopes for peace and prosperity in the country. The National Paralympic Committee of Afghanistan’s team (NPC) was due to fly out to Tokyo 2020 to compete in the Paralympic Games but, unfortunately due to the current upheaval going on in Afghanistan, Zakia Khudadadi and the team could not leave Kabul in time."

Ahead of the Paralympics, Zakia Khudadadi had said: “I was thrilled after I received the news that I have got a wild card to compete at the Games. This is the first time that a female athlete will be representing Afghanistan at the Games and I’m so happy. I was surprised but worried as well as I had just two months to prepare for the Games with almost no facilities. I just want to be there with the other athletes from the world and give my best. It is an opportunity to show my ability and I will be so proud to stand with all of those athletes."

The current situation in Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani fled from Afghanistan on Sunday after surrendering against the Taliban. Before the surrender, the Taliban systematically started attacking provinces to take over from the government. As they reached the gates of Kabul, the Taliban already had acquired more than 60 per cent of the entire country. When the news regarding the takeover broke out, thousands of Afghani citizens reached the Kabul airport in the hopes of finding a ticket to another country.