After Wrestling, WWE Legend The Great Khali To Venture Into A New Profession; Details Here

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Daleep Singh Rana aka The Great Khali is venturing out into a new profession by opening a new dhaba-cum sports academy. The former WWE World Champion inaugurated his own eatery called ‘The Great Khali Dhaba’ on October 17 in Karnal, Haryana.

As seen in the video posted by himself on his official Instagram handle, The Great Khali is opening a new dhaba-cum sports academy. In the video, an individual can be seen providing a tour of the new restaurant and the surroundings. What is most interesting about the dhaba is that the tables and chairs are placed around a wrestling ring.

The Great Khali is also a politician

After a short stint with the Punjab police and a successful wrestling career with WWE, The Great Khali also became a politician by joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The 50-year-old, who joined the BJP three months ago, said that he joined the saffron party because he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology.

Following a meeting with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, The Great Khali said, "I came to meet Dr Jitendra Singh. Now, I am going back. I came to meet him as he belongs to the hilly region and I too. It was just a regular meeting. I am so proud of joining BJP. I joined the BJP after being impressed by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

While inducting Khali to the party, the Union Minister said, "I welcome The Great Khali to the party. Today, he has taken the membership of the BJP. His size and his personality is such that the whole world knows him. I am sure that he will also play an important role in making BJP strong. With his joining the party, he will inspire the youth and other people of the country."

And, The Great Khali has not just made a foray into politics, as he has also tried his hand in acting. He has been a part of six films and also a few television shows.