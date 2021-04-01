Alvin Kamara Contract: Saints Star Isn't Buying Flashy Cars Or Spending Huge; Here Is Why

Alvin Kamara has established himself as one of the top talents in the NFL over the years but the New Orleans Saints star is not letting success get to his head. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and has since then has been a cornerstone for the franchise. Here's a look at Alvin Kamara contract and his net worth.

NFL news: Despite big Alvin Kamara contract, NFL star spends less

Speaking to Club Club Shay, Alvin Kamara got candid with Shannon Sharpe speaking about his career and his personal life. The Alvin Kamara Saints contract is a 5-year-one worth $75,000,000 contract, including a $15,000,000 signing bonus, $33,833,000 guaranteed, and an average. And while Kamara is earning the big bucks, he has not spent a dime of his football money on any big purchases.

When Sharpe quizzed what has been his biggest purchase, Kamara said that he hadn't spent a dollar of his football money, not on cars, houses or anything. When quizzed if he gifted his mother something, the Saints star said that she was yet to decide on what she wanted. And while Kamara is refraining from big purchases, he is doing all he can for the community.

A huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Kamara is an investor in Greenwood, a digital banking platform founded by Bounce TV's Ryan Glover, former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights legend Andrew Young, and rapper Killer Mike. The group's goal is to help elevate minorities and their communities in entrepreneurship, banking, loans, property ownership, credit establishment, and proper usage. Kamara said that he wants to "empower everyone, not just younger people, but everyone, so that it is accessible, it is possible to be able to have access to these things, and this is important".

Alvin Kamara Saints: Alvin Kamara stats

Alvin Kamara started his NFL career with a bang, winning the 2017 NFL Rookie of the year and has been a Pro Bowl selection in all of his four seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, the 25-year-old completed 932 rushing yards, with 187 of them being rushing attempts, with 16 rushing touchdowns. Kamara has been consistent throughout his career with the Saints, and New Orleans will hope that the running back can continue his run especially after the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees.

NFL news: Alvin Kamara net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alvin Kamara's net worth can be estimated to be around $4 million. Much of the 25-year-old's net worth can be attached to his wages from the New Orleans Saints and his other business ventures. Kamara is set to bag $2 million in salary according to ESPN, while his deal includes a $15 million signing bonus prorated over the life of the extension. His base salary rises to a whopping $22.4 million in 2025, while he also is eligible for performance and roster bonus in the coming years.

Disclaimer: The above Alvin Kamara net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image Courtesy: neworleanssaints.com)