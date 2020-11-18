American Swimmer Caeleb Dressel BREAKS Ryan Lochte's 100 IM World Record: WATCH

American freestyle and butterfly swimmer Caeleb Dressel broke the 100m individual medley world record at the International Swimming League semifinal for the Cali Condors this week. By destroying the record, Caeleb Dressel also became the first man to break the 50-second barrier in the event. After the Caeleb Dressel world record was achieved, a host of fans took to social media to congratulate the 24-year-old.

The Olympic champion recorded a time of 49.88 seconds as he shattered the world record, bettering the previous record of 50.26 seconds by Russia’s Vladimir Morozov. Notably, Morozov had hit the mark twice in 2018. The individual medley event combines the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle, with 25 meters for each stroke.

Caeleb Dressel made a powerful start on his way to a record-breaking effort, with the 24-year-old finding himself in a commanding lead by the time he resurfaced for the first time. Thereon, the American never lost his way as he continuously built the gap over the rest of the field. Caeleb Dressel went out in 22.79 seconds and came back in 27.09 seconds.

NEW WORLD RECORD!

Caeleb Dressel swims the 100M individual medley in an astonishing 49.88 seconds! pic.twitter.com/fyhEfXJJ5u — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 16, 2020

Caeleb Dressel's swimming achievements revisited

Caeleb Dressel added to his record tally with the 100 IM record. The 24-year-old also holds the American record in the 100 freestyle category and also broke the American record in the 50 M butterfly event.

Earlier in the session, Caeleb Dressel had registered a time of 45.20 seconds in the 100 free event, knocking 0.02 seconds off his best time. The Caeleb Dressel world record meant that the achievement was the third such record in the second season of the International Swimming League. In addition to the Florida native’s world record, Kira Toussaint achieved the feat in the 50-backstroke event, while Adam Peaty clinched a world record in the 100 breast category.

With the effort of Caeleb Dressel and his teammates, the Cali Condors advanced to the final of the International Swimming League, with the 24-year-old once again handed the opportunity to break more records. Caeleb Dressel is widely expected to be part of the United States' swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics next summer, with many touting the youngster as a favourite for multiple events. Caeleb Dressel is likely to compete in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly and relays at the Tokyo Olympics.

