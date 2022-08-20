Antim Panghal of India scripted history on Friday by becoming the first-ever female wrestler from the country to win gold at the U20 World Wrestling Championships. Antim won the top prize after defeating Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan in the 53kg category event at the U20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Antim is receiving a lot of praise on social media, including from prominent personalities in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday turned to social media to congratulate Antim on achieving the incredible feat. He lauded Antim for creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a gold medal at the U20 World Championships.

"Proud moment. Congratulations to Antim Panghal for creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a Gold medal at the U-20 World Championships. India salutes your hard work and commitment. Best wishes for your bright future, keep shining," Shah tweeted.

Proud moment🥇



Congratulations to Antim Panghal for creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a Gold medal at the U-20 World Championships.



India salutes your hard work and commitment. Best wishes for your bright future, keep shining. pic.twitter.com/8crrzejfLt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 20, 2022

Antim at U20 World Championships

Antim Panghal started her tournament against German Amery Olivia beating her 11-0 and winning the game with technical superiority. The Indian wrestler defeated Ayaka Kimura of Japan by fall in her second match. In the semi-final match, Panghal faced Nataliia Klivchutska of Ukraine and went on to win the contest in a dominating fashion with a scoreline of 11- 2.

In the final against Altyn Shagayeva of Kazakistan, Antim began the bout with a double leg attack and then went for an outside head for another takedown. At the break, the Indian wrestler had a 6-0 lead. After the break, Antim was happy to play out the three minutes and only scored one takedown to win the bout by 8-0 margin.

Indian wrestlers at U20 World Championships

Antim wasn't the only Indian wrestler competing in the event; there were others from the nation as well. However, nobody was able to take home the gold medal besides Antim. The U17 World Championships star Sonam Malik took home the silver medal after falling to Nonoka Ozaki of Japan in the 62kg category final. Another Indian wrestler, Priyanka, was forced to accept silver after losing to Japanese wrestler Mahiro Yoshitake in the 65kg final.

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah/PTI