Andre Agassi Son: Jaden Makes His Way Up On His Own To Hog The Limelight At MLB Draft 2020

Tennis' power couple Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi has not dabbled into a sport where his parents are considered legends and is set out to write his own athletic history instead. Jaden has chosen baseball over tennis, a sport where his parents have won a staggering 30 Grand Slams combined. He has been confirmed as one of the top picks during the MLB Draft 2020. While the MLB Draft 2020 results are likely to see Jaden Agassi not picked up by a franchise, there's still hope for Andre Agassi's son, who recently recovered from a Tommy John surgery.

MLB Draft highlights: Andre Agassi son amongst players involved in MLB Draft 2020

The shortened MLB Draft 2020 is likely to see no suitors for Jaden Agassi, but the 18-year old is treating the draft as a plan B. Andre Agassi's son is planning to begin his collegiate career at the University of Southern California in the fall after an excellent summer with Las Vegas Recruits, a college preparatory baseball academy.

Jaden Agassi was touted to be a high MLB draft 2020 pick, but the shortened draft due to the coronavirus pandemic would mean that Andre Agassi's son will have to wait before turning pro. While Jaden Agassi is likely to be without a club at the end of the MLB Draft 2020 results, he's someone that one should keep a watch for according to MLB evaluators and people who have worked with him.

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf combined for 30 Grand Slams. Their son Jaden hopes to hit a few of his own (or maybe become an ace) in #MLB.



The 18-year-old 3B/RHP (who is committed to @USC_Baseball) brings his powerful bat and arm to the 2020 #MLBDraft class: https://t.co/bN5VZUfYVR pic.twitter.com/UmBQxsSqq4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 28, 2020

According to MLB.com, an evaluator said that Jaden is freakishly strong and brings raw power to the plate. Perfect Game had ranked Jaden Agassi as the No.2 pick in Nevada, due to his low-90s velocity as a pitcher, his high ceiling with the bat and his good hands in the field, all done with relative ease. Former Minor League pitcher Evan Greusel and Jaden's long-time coach believes that he has a pitcher's personality and is the best at holding runners. Andre Agassi son's Las Vegas Recruits coach Brad Malof said that Jaden's change-up is as good as he has ever seen. While the MLB Draft 2020 results are unlikely to feature Jaden Agassi's name, the Andre Agassi son and his talents are too strong to be denied and shunned for long.

