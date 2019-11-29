Angad Sets A World Record Score In National Skeet's Final

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa struck a world record score in the final of the Men’s Skeet competition at the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events on Friday at Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

Equals with skeet legend Vincent Hancock

Angad held off his senior and fellow Tokyo 2020 quota winner Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Uttar Pradesh, shooting a clean 60 to equal a record he officially jointly holds with skeet legend Vincent Hancock and two others.

Mairaj missed a couple of targets to yet again go down to the youngster after the now-famous quota-winning 1-2 run by the duo earlier this month at the Asian championships in Qatar.

Mairaj also had a splendid day shooting a world record himself, a perfect 125 in qualifying to breeze into the final. Both Angad and Mairaj will be credited with National records. Saniya Sheikh stopped the Punjab juggernaut, bagging her third national title-winning the Women’s Skeet in a shoot-off with state-mate Areeba Khan 10-8.



Abhay Singh Sekhon and Parnaaz Dhaliwal of Punjab also won the junior men’s and women’s Skeet golds respectively.

