Anil Khanna Blamed For Rs 72.84 Lakh Loss To IOA Due To "unexplicable Delays"

Indian Olympic Association's Finance Committee Chairman Anil Khanna has come under serious charges from the Athletics Federation of India President and IOA vice president Adille Sumariwala for unexplained delays in taking decisions and clearing approvals that have cost IOA a loss of Rs 72.84 lakh.

READ | Anand Lands In India After Being Stuck In Germany For Over Three Months

In a scathing letter to Khanna & copied it to other top IOA office bearers, Sumariwala has accused him of undue and inexplicable delays and demanded that he should take responsibility and pay up for the losses.

READ | Some Feel-good Moments As Rugby League Returns In Australia

The letter reads:

"As a member of IOA, I am deeply concerned that IOA has incurred a loss of an amount of Rs 72.84 lacs. This is a huge sum of money and as a member of IOA, I firmly believe that responsibility must be fixed. Approval of expenditure is strictly in the preview of the Finance Committee of IOA, after following due process as mentioned in Sec 18.1.7 of the Constitution of IOA. "I presume the proposal was moved by the Secretary General in June. Hence, I cannot understand why the finance committee of IOA did not clear the proposal in time and what was the cause of the delay in their decision causing a loss of Rs 72.84 lacs to IOA. I believe that this process of approval is being followed in IOA, before any cheques can be signed. Only after approval of finance committee a cheque can be issued. Hence, kindly let members know where the President or anyone else comes into the approval process, as suggested in the press report? It is only the finance committee who gives final approval for payment as per the constitution of IOA. Therefore, The Chairman Finance Committee must explain to members of IOA this loss of Rs 72.84 lacs. Responsibility must be fixed and moneys must be recovered from those who have caused this loss; who-so-ever they may be."

READ | SRFI To Wait For State, Central Government Guidelines For Resumption

READ | ESports And Gaming Industry In India Grows By 21 Per Cent Amidst Lockdown: Report

Image credits: PTI / Twitter