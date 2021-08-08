Anju Bobby George Explains How Encouragement, Support For Athletes Improved Under PM Modi

India registered its best-ever medal tally in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 with seven including a gold, two silver, and four bronze respectively. India's final event of the competition witnessed Neeraj Chopra scripting history in athletics, by striking gold in the men's javelin throw final on Saturday, August 7.

Talking about athletics, retired athlete Anju Bobby George has opened up on how the Sports Ministers used to be during her time and also gave special mention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging the athletes of the country.

Tokyo Olympics: Anju Bobby George lauds PM Modi, here's why

“Our Indian government is giving much priority (to the athletes). The Prime Minister is directly calling them after winning the medals. No one wants to leave", said Anju Bobby George while speaking on the Sony Sports channel.

“This is for the first time that it is happening like that. During our time, even our Sports Minister was a visitor in Olympic village. Even after winning the World Championship medal, India celebrated in a big way but the Ministry side was nothing big. Yes, the Prime Minister ( referring to the then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh when Anju had participated in the 2004 Athens Olympics) congratulated me, otherwise, nothing was there. This time, even before the games, the Prime Minister is calling the athletes, interacting with them one to one, and encouraging them. Something big is happening in India. I am really missing out on fun and opportunities,” she added.

The illustrious career of Anju Bobby George

An accomplished athlete, Anju Bobby George remains India’s first and only athletics world championship medal winner to date. The two-time Olympian also holds India’s women’s long jump national record and she has achieved all these with only a single functional kidney.

Anju Bobby George went on to clinch a gold medal at the IAAF World Athletics Final in 2005. The Kerala athlete is also a proud recipient of the Arjuna Award in 2002, Khel Ratna in 2003, and Padma Shri in 2004 respectively.

Anju Bobby George had finished at the fifth position with a personal best score of 6.83 at the 2004 Athens Olympics.