Anthony Johnson Arrest: Ex-UFC Star Charged With Identity Theft Following Bellator Debut

Just a day after making his impressive Bellator MMA return, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson was arrested by the Connecticut authorities. The former UFC fighter, who came out of his retirement to join Bellator in 2020, defeated Jose Augusto via a second-round knockout on Friday, May 7 at the co-main event of Bellator 258 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, his victory celebration was short-lived as he was arrested on charges of ‘third-degree identity theft and receipt from illegal use of a credit card’. This could well peg back a promising Anthony Johnson career

Anthony Johnson career Bellator debut: Why Anthony Johnson arrest happened?

According to a police report, the arrest stemmed from a November 2019 complaint which was filed by an alleged victim who claimed that their credit card was stolen and was “used by a third party without permission” to purchase a plane ticket from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey. The name of the said passenger on the airline ticket was Anthony Johnson. After months of investigation, police determined that the MMA fighter, who also lives in Florida, “illegally obtained (the) credit card to purchase the airline ticket”.

Anthony Johnson arrest: Johnson may face major jail time

Afterwards, police obtained an arrest warrant against Johnson, who was arrested around eighteen months after the case was first filed. According to the Daily Voice, officials arrested the fighter from a casino after which they transported him back to New Canaan. After hours of alleged interrogation, Johnson was released on a $500 bond and received a June 8 court date. MMA Fighting claims that the ‘identity theft’ charges on Rumble are a Class D Felony which ‘carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail and a $5,000 fine’.

Anthony Johnson next fight: Anthony Joshua impressive resume

Johnson is one of the most feared knockout artists to ever step foot inside an octagon. In his 10-year run in the UFC, Rumble defeated fellow veterans like Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Alexander Gustafsson, and many others. He compiled a 22-6 UFC record and twice fought for the light heavyweight title, losing both times to then-champion Daniel Cormier before parting ways with the promotion last year.

Anthony Johnson next fight in jeopardy

By defeating Jose Augusto recently, Anthony Joshua moved to the semi-finals of the ongoing Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. Next, he will fight the current champion Vadim Nemkov for the title and if he wins, he will defend the title against the winner of Ryan Bader vs Corey Anderson in the finals. Dates of both the semi-finals fights are yet to be announced.

Anthony Johnson net worth

According to celebritynetworth, the Anthony Johnson net worth in 2020 was estimated to be $4 million.

