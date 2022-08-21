Anthony Joshua Slams Heavyweight Belts On Ground, Storms Out After Loss To Oleksandr Usyk

Ukrainian boxer Oleksander Usyk successfully defended his heavyweight titles during the re-match against former champion Anthony Joshua in the Road to Rage pro-boxing event on Saturday night. While Usyk became the talk of the town for retaining the titles in his first heavyweight title defense, his British counterpart made headlines for something that happened after the bout. As the results were declared in Usyk’s favour, Joshua was spotted throwing Usyk’s belts out of the ring, before storming off the ring.

Watch Anthony Joshua throwing the heavyweight titles:

'I'm stealing this Usyk I'm sorry,' says Anthony Joshua

However, Joshua returned to the ring and hijacked the mic to deliver a bizarre speech. As reported by The Sun, Joshua revealed his feelings and said, “If you knew my story you would understand the passion. I ain't no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth”. The 32-year-old further added that he started to train hard after going to jail and coming out on bail, just because he wanted to fight.

"I'm stealing this Usyk I'm sorry, but it's because of the passion we put into this. This guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the level of hard work I put in so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world,” Joshua added.

Antony Joshua credits Oleksandr Usyk for a stellar show despite the unrest in Ukraine

Usyk claimed the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts after defeating Joshua in their first fight, last year. While he was supposed to defend the titles earlier this year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine halted the proceedings as Usyk joined hand with the country’s armed forces. He was then given special permission to defend the titles against Joshua.

Before ending the speech, Joshua got the crowd to cheer Usyk and credited the Ukrainian champion for fighting so well despite the ongoing crisis in his homeland. “I was studying Ukraine and all the champions from your amazing country. I’ve never been there. What’s happening there, I don’t know but it’s not nice. For Usyk to be champion, under those circumstances, please raise your hands,” Joshua said as per the Associated Press.

"I devote this victory to my country," says Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts after the win, Usyk dedicated the win to his homeland. As reported by AP, draped around the Ukrainian flag, Usyk said, “I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to all the military defending this country. Thank you very, very much”.